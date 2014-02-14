Mauritius' Rogers H1 profit down 78 pct

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers’ first-half pretax profit fell 78 percent to 354.9 million rupees ($11.7 million) compared with a year ago, the company said on Friday.

Rogers, which also has interests in the Indian Ocean island’s financial, property and aviation sectors, posted a profit of 1.6 billion rupees in the corresponding year-ago period, buoyed by 1.3 billion rupees in exceptional items.

The company said it expects all sectors that it has invested in, with the exception of real estate and agribusiness, to improve for the year ending June.

Earnings per share before exceptional items rose to 8.79 rupees in the six months to December from 7.15 rupees a year earlier.

Rogers stock closed at 194.50 rupees, up from 194 rupees on Thursday before the results were released.