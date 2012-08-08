FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritian group Rogers' insurance merger buoys profits
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 8, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Mauritian group Rogers' insurance merger buoys profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers nine-month pretax profit almost doubled, helped by the merger of its insurance business with Swan Group, the company said on Wednesday.

Rogers, which operates in the island’s financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said profits before tax rose to 827.1 million rupees ($26.81 million) from 439.6 million rupees a year ago for the nine months to the end of June.

“The profit was largely impacted by exceptional profits of 422 million rupees resulting principally from the profit on amalgamation of the insurance and investment activities with those of Swan Group,” it said in a statement.

Earnings per share in the nine months rose to 30.35 rupees from 9.53 rupees.

Shares in the conglomerate were up 0.65 percent at 312 rupees on Wednesday. The results were released after the market closed. ($1=30.8500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.