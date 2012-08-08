Mauritian group Rogers' insurance merger buoys profits

PORT LOUIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers nine-month pretax profit almost doubled, helped by the merger of its insurance business with Swan Group, the company said on Wednesday.

Rogers, which operates in the island’s financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said profits before tax rose to 827.1 million rupees ($26.81 million) from 439.6 million rupees a year ago for the nine months to the end of June.

“The profit was largely impacted by exceptional profits of 422 million rupees resulting principally from the profit on amalgamation of the insurance and investment activities with those of Swan Group,” it said in a statement.

Earnings per share in the nine months rose to 30.35 rupees from 9.53 rupees.

Shares in the conglomerate were up 0.65 percent at 312 rupees on Wednesday. The results were released after the market closed. ($1=30.8500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Greg Mahlich)