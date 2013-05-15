FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius conglomerate Rogers' first-half profits up sharply
May 15, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Mauritius conglomerate Rogers' first-half profits up sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers’ first-half pretax profit soared to 1.96 billion rupees ($62.92 million) from 135.7 million a year ago due to an exceptional item and improved performance in property prices, the firm said on Wednesday.

Analysts said the rise was due to the reclassification of land for construction of villas to investment property and the inclusion of a stake in luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels in Rogers accounts.

Earnings per share rose to 17.26 rupees from 11.63 rupees.

Rogers stock closed higher at 189 rupees from 182.25 rupees on Tuesday.

$1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
