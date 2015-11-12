FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius firm Rogers Q1 pretax earnings up, helped by one-off item
November 12, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius firm Rogers Q1 pretax earnings up, helped by one-off item

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers and Company reported on Thursday a 37.6 percent rise in pretax earnings for the three months to Sept. 30, helped by a one-off profit from acquisitions.

The group, which operates in the island’s financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said profit before tax rose to 132.6 million Mauritius rupees ($3.7 million) for first quarter of its financial year.

“These first quarter results augur well for an improved operational performance for the year to June 2016,” the company said in a statement.

Rogers reported an exceptional profit of 98 million rupees from raising its stakes in Bagaprop Ltd, Gardens of Bagatelle Ltd and Mall of Mauritius Ltd. It said the fair value of the stakes was assessed as higher than the purchase price.

“Rogers increased its stakes in these companies through Ascencia, a subsidiary involved in the property sector, and this resulted in an exceptional profit,” one analyst said.

Revenue rose to 1.94 billion rupees from 1.51 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Earnings per share fell to 0.11 rupees from 0.20 rupees a year earlier.

$1 = 35.9500 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair

