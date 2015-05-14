FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius Rogers 9-month pretax profit climbs 44 pct
May 14, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius Rogers 9-month pretax profit climbs 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers reported on Thursday a 44.1 percent jump in pretax profit to 748 million rupees ($22 million) in the nine months to end-March, driven by better performance from its hospitality sector.

Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island nation’s financial, property and aviation sectors, said it expected a significantly improved result for the year to June.

“Group revenue for the nine months to March 2015 totalled 5.3 billion rupees from 4.5 billion a year ago underpinned by an increase in villa sales,” Rogers said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 1.46 rupees from 1.33 rupees a year earlier. The stock closed at 30.50 rupees on Thursday, up from 29.70 rupees on the previous day.

$1 = 34.7000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
