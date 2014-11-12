FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius' conglomerate Rogers Q1 profit up 52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers on Wednesday posted a 52 percent increase in first quarter pretax profit, lifted by the sale of shares in its property subsidiary.

The group - which operates in the island’s financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors - said profit before tax rose to 96.6 million rupees ($3.08 million) for the quarter to the end of Sept. 30.

Revenue increased to 1.517 billion rupees from 1.362 a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Roger’s earnings were buoyed by an exceptional profit on the sale of part of its stake in its property and asset management business unit, the company said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 1.96 rupees from 0.74 rupees a year earlier.

1 US dollar = 31.4000 Mauritius rupee Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
