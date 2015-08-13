Mauritius' SBM Bank H1 profit down 49 pct, hurt by impairments

PORT LOUIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - SBM Bank Holdings posted a 49 percent drop in its first-half pretax profit after impairment costs rose, it said on Thursday, and also forecast a tough second half.

The island’s second-largest lender said pretax profit in the six months to end-June fell to 856 million rupees ($24 million) from 1.692 billion rupees in the same period last year.

The banks said in a statement the operating environment was subdued in the first half due to downward revisions in economic growth prospects, weak credit demand, concerns on credit quality and pressures on margins in a high liquidity environment.

SBM said its profits were hurt by a rise in its impairment loss on financial assets to 1.08 billion rupees from 214.4 million rupees in first half 2014, citing “an unforeseen impairment of one major conglomerate in the second quarter” without giving more details.

“As a result, the domestic banking sector operated amidst conditions lacking stimulus. Going forward, credit and profitability growth should remain challenging,” the bank said.

Net interest income stayed flat at 2.04 billion rupees, the bank said.

Earnings per share fell to 2.35 rupees from 5.26 rupees a year earlier.

Shares in SBM fell 1.1 percent to 0.88 rupees. The bank’s results were released after the market had closed.

In July, Mauritius’ central bank held its key repo rate at 4.65 percent for the ninth straight quarter, citing sluggish economic growth.