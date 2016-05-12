FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius SBM Holdings Q1 profit up 27 pct on rising fee income
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Mauritius SBM Holdings Q1 profit up 27 pct on rising fee income

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ second-largest lender SBM Holdings posted a 27 percent increase in first quarter pre-tax profit on Thursday, driven by higher fee and commission income, but it said business conditions remained challenging.

Pre-tax profit in the three months to March 31 stood at 901.63 million rupees ($25.81 million). Fee and commission income rose to 291.72 million rupees from 225.34 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The bank added a marked improvement in the operating environment was yet to be visible and challenges relating to business volumes, asset yields and asset quality continue to influence the group’s performance.

“On the international front, preparations are well under way towards setting up banking operations in Seychelles,” it added.

It said earnings per share rose to 2.77 rupees from 2.09 rupees a year earlier. Shares in SBM were unchanged at 0.65 rupees. ($1 = 34.9300 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Alexandra Hudson)

