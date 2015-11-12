State Bank of Mauritius nine-month pretax profit drops 40 pct

PORT LOUIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - State Bank of Mauritius Holdings posted on Thursday a 40 percent drop in pretax profit for the first nine months of this year, hit by higher impairment costs.

The Indian Ocean island’s second-largest lender said pretax profit in the period to end-September fell to 1.73 billion rupees ($48 million) from 2.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

The bank attributed the fall in profit to a “substantial” increase in credit impairment losses of 1.02 billion rupees, mainly due to a major conglomerate going into administration.

It said it had recently seen some signs of recovery in impairments.

SBM Holdings said net interest income rose to 3.13 billion rupees from 3.06 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 5.01 rupees from 9.09 rupees. Shares in SBM fell 1.2 percent on Thursday. The bank’s results were released after the market had closed.

The bank said the economic outlook for Mauritius remained clouded by uncertainty on the international front, and the domestic banking sector continues to face headwinds, namely in terms of excess liquidity and asset quality concerns.

“In this context, the board and management are working on a revamped strategy to enhance value to stakeholders and improve operational efficiency through a restructuring exercise,” it said in a statement. ($1 = 35.9900 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)