February 14, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

State Bank of Mauritius first-half profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), the Indian Ocean island’s second-largest bank, said on Thursday first-half pretax profit rose 25 percent, driven by an increase in net interest income.

SBM, which has about a 25 percent market share, posted pretax profit of 2.036 billion rupees ($55.52 million) for the six months to December 2012, up from 1.63 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 6.60 rupees from 5.25 rupees. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

