Mauritius' SBM says profit up, eyes Asia

PORT LOUIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) reported a 13.6 percent rise in pre-tax profit for the 15 months ended September, driven by strong growth in its net interest income as it explores new markets in Africa and Asia.

SBM, the Indian Ocean island’s second largest bank, said pre-tax profit rose to 4.70 billion rupees ($153.85 million) for the 15 months. The bank is changing its financial year end to Dec. 31 from June 30, and the current reporting period will run for 18 months.

SBM said lending was still challenging, citing a “relatively weak” global environment which has curbed growth on the island whose economy is driven by tourism and financial services as well as sugar and textiles.

The bank, which is also present in India and Madagascar said it was still “exploring a diversification into other countries in Africa and Asia.”

Earnings per share rose to 15.07 rupees from 12.95 rupees.

The results were released after the local market closed. ($1 = 30.5500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and Elaine Hardcastle)