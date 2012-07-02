FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Bank of Mauritius gets Moody's rating upgrade
July 2, 2012 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

State Bank of Mauritius gets Moody's rating upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Services has raised State Bank of Mauritius’ long term foreign currency deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa2 with a stable outlook, the bank said on Monday.

“This move follows the upgrade of Mauritius’ foreign currency deposit ceiling and, within a context of economic uncertainty globally, reflects the particularly solid fundamentals of SBM,” SBM said in a statement.

SBM’s domestic currency deposit ratings remains at Baa1 and its financial strength rating was upheld at C minus by Moody‘s, the bank said.

Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke

