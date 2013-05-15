FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Bank of Mauritius nine-month pretax profit up 18.3 pct
May 15, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

State Bank of Mauritius nine-month pretax profit up 18.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 15 (Reuters) - State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) said on Wednesday it expected demand for credit to suffer from a weak investment climate after posting an 18.3 percent rise in nine-month pretax profit.

SBM, the Indian Ocean island’s second-largest bank by market share, said pretax profit rose to 2.93 billion rupees ($94.1 million) in the first three quarters, driven mostly by an increase in net interest income.

Earnings per share rose to 9.37 rupees from 7.70 rupees.

SBM said in a statement it would continue to focus on geographical diversification and on using improved technology to increase efficiency.

$1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
