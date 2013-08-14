FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of Mauritius' pretax profit up 30 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 1:58 PM / 4 years ago

State Bank of Mauritius' pretax profit up 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - State Bank of Mauritius posted a 30 percent rise in its full-year pretax profit thanks to higher net interest income.

The Indian Ocean island’s second-largest bank by market share, with a quarter of the market, said pretax profit for the period ending June 30 rose to 3.27 billion rupees ($106.17 million)from 2.51 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 10.28 rupees from 7.94 rupees.

The bank said it will be exploring opportunities for overseas expansion in selected geographies in Africa and Asia.

“These initiatives may entail some initial investment but should foster solid, sustainable and diversified growth both in assets and profits in the years ahead,” it said in a statement.

$1 = 30.8000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.