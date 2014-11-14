FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius 364-day Treasury bills yield falls to 1.32 pct
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius 364-day Treasury bills yield falls to 1.32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Mauritius’ 364-day Treasury bills fell to 1.32 percent at auction on Friday from 1.62 percent at the previous sale on Oct. 31, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mauritius had offered to sell 700 million rupees ($22.15 million) worth of bills, and accepted bids for 780 million rupees.

Bids totalled 3.005 billion rupees, at rates ranging from 1.25 percent to 2.20 percent.

1 US dollar = 31.6000 Mauritius rupee Reporting by by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
