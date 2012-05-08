Mauritius sugar firms plan merger by end-June

PORT LOUIS, May 8 (Reuters) - Two Mauritius sugar producers plan to merge in a move that would create the largest sugar milling company on the Indian Ocean island and help them better cope with tougher trading conditions since the European Union cut guaranteed prices.

Deep River Beau Champ Limited and Flacq United Estates Limited said in separate statements on Tuesday they hoped to complete their merger around the end of June.

“This merger is in line with the sugar sector reform and in the interest of the country,” said FUEL’s Chief Executive Joseph Vaudin.

The sugar sector, a centuries-old pillar of the palm-fringed island’s economy, has been suffering since the European Union cut its guaranteed price offered to exporters from the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) bloc.

PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young have been jointly appointed as independent evaluators.

Analysts said the merged company would get the largest share of the island’s sugar-milling business and would gain a place on the main section of its stock market. Both companies are currently listed on the secondary market.

“They will become the largest sugar milling company on the island with 45 percent of milling share after this merger,” Bhavik Desai, research analyst at Axys Stockbroking told Reuters.

DRBC owns 4,000 hectares of sugarcane plantations on the eastern part of Mauritius with an annual production of 80,000 tonnes of sugar - 25,000 tonnes falling under the special sugars category. It also produces electricity.

FUEL grows sugar on 8,000 hectares of land, where it also generates electricity. It is also involved in property management.

The sugar business accounts for roughly 1.2 percent of Mauritius’ $10 billion economy. (Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Mark Potter)