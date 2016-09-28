Mauritius' Sun Ltd posts pretax loss for year ended June

KAMPALA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based Sun Limited said on Wednesday it made a pretax loss of 567.03 million rupees ($16.11 million) in the year ended June, after a profit of 496.12 million rupees in the previous year, hurt by higher finance costs.

The hospitality firm, which operates a chain of luxury resorts in Mauritius and the Maldives, also posted revenues of 5.05 billion rupees, up from 4.30 billion for the year ended June 2015

The losses were attributed to "the finance costs and the exceptional items linked mainly to closure and re-launch costs."

Sun Limited said forward bookings at its resorts were encouraging and could help the firm pull back from the losses.