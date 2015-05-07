FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius' Sun Resorts pretax profit jumps in first quarter
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius' Sun Resorts pretax profit jumps in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based Sun Resorts said on Thursday pretax profit rose 259 percent to 88.21 million rupees ($2.54 million) in the first quarter, driven by higher tourist arrivals.

The Indian Ocean island state’s vital tourism industry has struggled in recent years mainly due to the global economic slowdown but visitors grew 10.6 percent in the first three months of the year to 291,329.

“The group continued its steady progression by increasing its market share of tourist arrivals by 1.8 percentage points owing to a 38.7 percent increase in arrivals in its Mauritian hotels,” it said in a statement.

Sun Resorts also operates in the Maldives.

Earnings per share rose to 0.83 rupees from 0.23 rupees in the same period last year. Its shares traded unchanged at 39 rupees each. ($1 = 34.7000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff, editing by David Evans)


