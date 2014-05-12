FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius' Sun Resorts says Q1 pretax profit plunges
#Credit Markets
May 12, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Mauritius' Sun Resorts says Q1 pretax profit plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ Sun Resorts posted an 82 percent drop in its pretax profit for the first quarter to 24.5 million rupee ($815,300) after lower tourist arrivals led to a pricing war in the local market, it said on Monday.

The Indian Ocean island state has seen its vital tourism industry struggle in recent years mainly due to a faltering global economy.

“The local industry engaged in a major price war and aggressive promotions from competitors in all markets heavily impacted our performance as we tried to protect our rates,” Sun Resorts said in a statement.

Sun Resorts’ room occupancy rate fell to 59 percent during the period from 62 percent in the same time the year before, cutting revenue to 1.1 billion rupee.

$1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
