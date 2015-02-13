FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius Sun Resorts pretax loss widens in 2014, expects better Q1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius Sun Resorts pretax loss widens in 2014, expects better Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts posted a higher pretax loss in 2014 due to exceptional items arising from restructuring and rebranding, the company said on Friday.

Tourism, which typically generates about 10 percent of the gross domestic product of Mauritius’s $11 billion economy, has been hit by sagging economies in its key European markets.

Pretax loss widened to 66.25 million rupees ($2.00 million) last year from 43.94 million rupees a year ago, Sun Resorts said in a statement.

Losses per share expanded to 0.72 rupees from 0.34 rupees.

Revenue rose to 4.209 billion from 4.038 billion a year ago.

The hotel group attributed the loss to exceptional items of 94 million rupees arising from restructuring and branding, but said its current quarter to the end of March looked promising.

Its shares fell 1.43 percent to 34.50 rupees on Friday

$1 = 33.2000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

