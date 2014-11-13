FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius' Sun Resorts pretax loss narrows on improved occupancy
November 13, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Mauritius' Sun Resorts pretax loss narrows on improved occupancy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ Sun Resorts reported a narrower nine-month pretax loss helped by higher occupancy rates from a year ago, and forecast an improved annual performance.

The tourism sector in the Indian Ocean island state is a key driver of the economy and an important source of foreign exchange. Overall, the sector has struggled due to a slower than expected recovery in its core European markets.

However, tourists arrivals rose 4 percent in the first half of 2014 from the previous year, largely on the back of higher arrivals from Asia, official figures showed in July.

The luxury hotel group on Thursday posted a 391.82 million rupees ($12.48 million) pretax loss in the nine-month period through September, compared with a 405.51 million rupees loss from a year ago.

Its loss per share narrowed to 3.54 rupees from 3.61 rupees, the group said in a statement.

However, the group’s shares fell 1.1 percent to 45 rupees, with analysts saying investors had expected better results.

Occupancy reached 67.4 percent in this quarter, from 54.8 percent a year ago, and the company said it expected the current booking pace to continue in the next quarter.

Sun Resorts said the significant growth in revenues achieved during the last two quarters was encouraging and would result in an improved year-on-year performance.

1 US dollar = 31.4000 Mauritius rupee Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
