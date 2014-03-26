Mauritius luxury hotel group Sun Resorts swings to full-year loss

PORT LOUIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based luxury hotel group Sun Resorts swung into the red last year, posting an annual pretax loss of 43.9 million rupees ($1.46 million), it said on Wednesday.

The group, in a statement, said losses at Ambre, its resort on the east coast of the island, were the main contributor to the group loss.

Ambre has yet to recover the costs of a 10 million euro refurbishment in 2012, analysts said, and depends heavily on French tourists, whose numbers have declined as the French economy has barely grown since exiting recession in the first half of last year.

Sun Resorts’ annual loss reversed a profit of 7.07 million rupees in 2012.

Tourism, a key driver of the Indian Ocean island’s economy, has been hit by weakness in its key European markets. Tourist arrivals from Europe fell by 1.5 percent last year, with visitors from France down 4.7 percent.

However, overall visitors to Mauritius rose 2.9 percent last year.

Lux Island Resorts, another Maritius-based luxury hotel group, announced last month a jump in its first-half pretax profit to 145.5 million rupees ($4.8 million) from 35.7 million a year ago and rebounding from a previous quarterly loss as it benefited from a rise in visitors from the UK and China.

Lux and Sun Resorts both have hotels in the Maldives as well.

Sun Resorts said it intends to undertake a rights issue of 1.2 billion rupees to be offered to all its shareholders in order to enable the company to reduce its leverage position, innovate and pursue its growth strategy.

It posted a loss per share of 0.34 rupees against earnings per share of 0.17 rupees in 2012.

The results came out after the stock market close. ($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)