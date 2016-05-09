FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Room revenue helps lift Mauritius Sun Resorts' Q3 profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Room revenue helps lift Mauritius Sun Resorts' Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based Sun Resorts posted a 17.6 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit to 108 million rupees ($3.09 million) helped by a higher revenue per available room.

Sun Resorts, which also operates in the Maldives, said revenue per available room rose 21 percent to 5,121 rupees from a year earlier.

The group said room revenue rose to 1.53 billion in the three months to end-March, from 1.20 billion a year ago.

The group is renovating its Le Touessrok hotel and Four Seasons in Mauritius, it said in a statement.

“Despite the encouraging level of the group’s forward bookings, the Q4 results will remain difficult due to the seasonality of the Mauritian hotel industry,” the company said. ($1 = 34.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
