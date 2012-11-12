FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius Sun Resorts 9-month loss widens
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Mauritius Sun Resorts 9-month loss widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius luxury hotel group Sun Resorts said on Monday its nine-month loss widened after a drop in tourist arrivals from Europe and aggressive price discounting across the sector to preserve market share in the low season.

The group posted a 289.88 million rupees ($9.3 million) pretax loss in the period through September compared with a 168.66 million loss in the year-ago period.

Its loss per share widened to 2.29 rupees from 1.24 rupees and its shares fell 2.1 percent to 27.20 rupees at 0916 GMT.

Mauritius’s tourism sector, a key driver of the economy and an important source of foreign exchange, has suffered at the hands of a slower than expected recovery in its core European markets.

Sun Resorts said the third quarter, during which it made a pretax loss of 268.44 million rupees, saw an 11.8 percent drop in arrivals from Europe.

Finance minister Xavier Duval told a business forum on Monday the industry should continue diversifying and tap into new markets.

The group said fourth-quarter bookings were satisfactory although rates are expected to remain under pressure. ($1 = 31.1000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)

