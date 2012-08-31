Mauritius 364-day T-bill yield dips to 3.88 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Mauritius’ 364-day Treasury bills fell to 3.88 percent at auction on Friday from 3.89 percent at a previous sale on August 27, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mauritius received 670 million rupee ($22.1 million), but accepted only the 400 million rupees worth of bills it had offered, it said in a statement.

Investors put in bids at rates ranging from 3.85 percent to 4.15 percent.