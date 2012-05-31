Mauritius Telecom 2011 profit up, no word on listing

PORT LOUIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Mauritius Telecom, the Indian Ocean island’s main fixed-line and mobile service provider, posted a slight rise in pretax profit last year but said there was still no timeframe for a long-awaited listing.

The company was expected to list in 2010 and raise $1.5 billion, according to the budget that year, but the plan was shelved after the global financial crisis knocked one of Africa’s most stable and prosperous economies.

“This decision rests with the main shareholder which is the government,” chairman Appalsamy Thomas said, referring to the timing of an eventual bourse debut.

Lallah said shareholders tend to await a favourable economic enviroment before launching an initial public offer. The roughly $10 billion is projected expanding 3.6 percent this year against 4.1 percent in 2011.

The company said its pretax profit crept 4 percent higher to 2.55 billion shillings last year.

“The mobile segment maintained its growth and was again the group’s most important revenue, with (an) operating revenue of 3.5 billion rupees,” Chief Executive Sarat Lallah told a news conference.

That represented a 4.3 percent rise in mobile revenues, while the internet segment saw revenues climb 14 percent to 766 million rupees.

Earnings per share rose to 9.77 rupees from 8.98 rupees a year ago, the company said.

In 2000, the company sold a 40 percent stake to Orange, owned by France Telecom (FTE.PA: Quote). The government and the State Bank of Mauritius jointly own 59 percent, while 1 percent is owned by present and former employees. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough)