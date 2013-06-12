FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius Telecom's pretax profit edges up in 2012
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 12, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

Mauritius Telecom's pretax profit edges up in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Mauritius Telecom, the Indian Ocean island’s main privider of telecommunications services, has posted a 0.7 percent increase in its pretax profit for last year.

The company said pretax profit rose to 2.56 billion rupees ($82.71 million) from 2.55 billion a year ago on turnover up 300 million rupees at 8 billion rupees.

“Revenue from the internet segment rose 8.6 percent to 832 million with an increase in subscribers. Mobile revenue climbed 3.2 percent to 3.6 billion rupees,” Chief Executive Sarat Lallah told a news conference.

Earnings per share fell to 9.37 rupees from 9.77 rupees as taxes rose 31 percent from the previous period to 788 million rupees.

In 2000 the company sold a 40 percent stake to France Telecom’s Orange mobile business. The government and the State Bank of Mauritius jointly own 59 percent, while 1 percent is owned by present and former employees. ($1=30.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.