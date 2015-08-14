FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius sugar firm Terra Mauricia narrows H1 pretax loss
August 14, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mauritius sugar firm Terra Mauricia narrows H1 pretax loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Terra Mauricia, a leading Mauritian sugar producer, said on Friday its first half pretax loss narrowed, helped by improved results from its Ivory Coast operations and reduced operating costs.

Terra Mauricia, whose businesses range from sugar, electricity and alcohol production to property development and financial services, posted a loss of 10.6 million rupees ($300,283) from a loss of 156.7 million rupees a year earlier.

The loss of its sugar segment fell to 191.7 million in the half to June 30 from 323.5 million rupees a year ago.

It said improved six months results from its Ivory Coast operations helped contain the loss incurred by its sugar unit.

“Other than the sugar segment, which will substantially improve on last year but is still unlikely at current prices to be profitable, all other segments and associates are performing well,” the firm said in a statement.

“Barring exceptional events, group results are expected to show a marked improvement on last year.”

Terra Mauricia said its loss per share fell to 0.23 rupees from 0.85 rupees a year earlier.

Its shares ended 2.5 percent lower at 29 rupees. The results were released after the stock market had closed.

$1 = 35.3000 Mauritius rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
