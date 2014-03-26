FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius sugar producer Terra Mauricia 2013 profit falls 29 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 26, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Mauritius sugar producer Terra Mauricia 2013 profit falls 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Terra Mauricia, a leading Mauritian sugar producer, on Wednesday posted a 29.3 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on poor performance by its sugar and electricity units.

Terra, which has diversified from a focus on sugar to interests in energy and alcohol production as well as property development and financial services, said profit fell to 520 million rupees ($17.30 million).

Earnings per share fell to 1.60 rupees from 2.20 rupees in 2012.

Terra’s results were released after market trading in which the shares rose by 1.35 percent to 37.50 rupees.

$1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
