FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius February tourist arrivals up 2.5 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 6 years ago

Mauritius February tourist arrivals up 2.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Mauritius rose 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier on the back of higher visitors from Europe, official figures showed on Friday.

Finance minister, Xavier Duval, said on Thursday it was a reversal from January where arrivals dropped 3 percent year on year.

“This is a good performance but we could do even better with an air access policy and a joint marketing plan between private and public sector,” Duval said.

Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of the gross domestic product of Mauritius’ $11 billion economy. European tourists account for some two-thirds of arrivals.

Statistics Mauritius said 79,331 tourists visited the Indian Ocean island, famed for its white sands and luxury spas, in February, up from 77,390 a year ago.

Visitor numbers from Europe rose 2.4 percent to 59,195 visitors, while holidaymaker numbers from Asia climbed 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.