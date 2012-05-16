FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius says April arrivals from Europe fall 5.1 pct
May 16, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Mauritius says April arrivals from Europe fall 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 16 (Reuters) - The number of tourists visiting Mauritius from Europe slowed in April, hit by the fallout from the euro zone crisis, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Statistics Mauritius said arrivals from Europe, the Indian Ocean island’s main tourism market, fell 5.1 percent to 50,050 visitors. Arrivals from France were down 3.4 percent to 24,740.

Overall, 79,137 tourists visited Mauritius in April, unchanged from a year ago.

Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of gross domestic product for Mauritius’ $10 billion economy. European tourists account for some two thirds of arrivals. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Clarke)

