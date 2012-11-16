FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius tourist arrivals down 0.7 pct in Oct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Mauritius tourist arrivals down 0.7 pct in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 0.7 percent in October from a year earlier as visitor numbers from the Indian Ocean island’s main market France fell, official data showed on Friday.

Visitors from Europe, which accounts for about two-thirds of arrivals, dropped 9.3 percent to 53,690. Of these, arrivals from France fell 18.1 percent to 22,756, Statistics Mauritius said.

Tourism, a cornerstone of the Indian Ocean island’s $10 billion economy, has been forecast to account for 7.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, down from 8.4 percent last year.

Arrivals have fallen due to the impact of the global economic slowdown and continued worries about the euro zone crisis that have led many on the continent to postpone or cancel holidays. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.