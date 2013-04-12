Mauritius Q1 tourist arrivals up 1.5 pct

PORT LOUIS, April 12 (Reuters) - The number of tourists visiting Mauritius rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, helped by a rise in arrivals from Asia as the government seeks to offset a slowdown in trips made by visitors from its major markets in Europe.

Statistics Mauritius said tourist arrivals for the first three months reached 265,838 from 261,995 a year ago. Visitors from Asia climbed by just over a third to 29,997.

Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famed for its azure waters, white beaches and luxury spas. But the slowdown in the European economy has weighed heavily on tourism and the government is looking to develop new Asian markets.

This month Air Mauritius, the Indian Ocean island national airline, said it is expanding further in China with a weekly direct flight to Beijing after flying directly to Shanghai since January.

Tourist numbers from Europe, which accounts for two-thirds of arrivals, were down 7.5 percent in the first quarter to 158,722.

The statistics agency said visitor arrivals rose 9.5 percent in March to 91,759, compared to the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Patrick Graham)