Mauritius' 2015 tourism revenues may rise 10 pct -stats office

PORT LOUIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mauritius’ tourism revenues are seen rising 9.5 percent this year, after a jump in 2014 that was driven by higher visitor numbers, official data showed on Friday.

Tourism is a valuable source of foreign exchange for the Indian Ocean island, known for its luxury spas and beaches but it has found long-haul visitors from Europe harder to attract since the global financial crisis.

Mauritius has since then stepped up efforts to woo Chinese tourists to make up the shortfall.

The statistics agency said it expected tourism revenue to climb to 48.50 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) in 2015, after posting a 9 percent rise to 44.30 billion rupees last year.

It forecast visitor arrivals to rise this year to 1.1 million from 1.04 million in 2014.

The statistics office said three out of a total of 115 licensed hotels were out of operation, while room occupancy reached 65 percent in 2014 up from 63 percent a year earlier.