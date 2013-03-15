FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius tourist arrivals up 2.3 pct yr/yr in February
March 15, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Mauritius tourist arrivals up 2.3 pct yr/yr in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Visitor numbers to Mauritius in February rose 2.3 percent year-on-year due to a big increase in arrivals from Asia, official data showed On Friday.

Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, famed for its azure waters, white beaches and luxury spas. But the European economic slowdown has weighed heavily on tourism and the government is keen to develop new Asian markets.

Statistics Mauritius said February arrivals climbed to 81,185 following a 66.6 percent increase in visitors from Asia to 12,880.

However, it said tourist numbers from Europe, which account for two-thirds of arrivals, were down 10.7 percent in February to 52,839. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)

