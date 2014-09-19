Mauritius tourism revenue up 5.7 pct thanks to Chinese influx

PORT LOUIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mauritius tourism revenue rose 5.7 percent year on year from January to July thanks to a jump in visitors from China, official data showed on Friday.

Tourism is a key source of hard currency for the Indian Ocean island known for its luxury spas and beaches, though it has found long-haul visitors from the United States and Europe harder to attract since the global financial crisis and has stepped up efforts to woo Chinese tourists to make up the shortfall.

Revenue rose to 25.81 billion rupees ($825.92 million) from 24.43 billion rupees in the same period last year, the Bank of Mauritius said in a statement.

Tourist arrivals in the seven months to July rose 4.3 percent to 572,632, driven by 80 percent growth in the number of visitors from China, the central bank said.

Statistics Mauritius has previously forecast arrivals for the whole of 2014 to increase by 3.7 percent to 1.03 million and earnings to rise by 9.7 percent to 44.5 billion rupees. (1 US dollar = 31.2500 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman)