FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mauritius says trade deficit to widen 2.7 pct in 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 26, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Mauritius says trade deficit to widen 2.7 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mauritius expects its trade deficit to widen by 2.7 percent to 76 billion Mauritius rupees ($2.1 billion) in 2016 from an estimated 73.96 billion rupees last year, the statistics agency said on Friday.

Mauritius is seeking to expand its financial services industry and manufacturing to broaden its economy away from a reliance on tourism and sugar production.

“Based on recent past trends and information from various sources, total exports for 2016 is forecasted at around 95 billion rupees and imports at 171 billion. Trade deficit for 2016 is therefore expected to be around 76 billion rupees,” Statistics Mauritius said in a statement.

The agency did not give details on why it expects the trade deficit to widen this year, but said it had narrowed by 4.2 percent to 73.96 billion rupees in 2015 as import costs fell to 168.07 billion rupees from 172.03 billion in 2014. Exports were down slightly by 0.7 percent to 94.10 billion rupees.

Britain was Mauritius’ top market in Europe, accounting for 12.6 percent of exports last year. India was the main supplier of the island nation’s goods, accounting for 17.7 percent of imports. ($1 = 35.8000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.