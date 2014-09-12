Mauritius 364-day Treasury bills' yield rises to 2.14 pct

PORT LOUIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Mauritius’ 364-day Treasury bills rose to 2.14 percent at auction from 1.75 percent at the previous sale on Sept. 5, the central bank said on Friday.

The Bank of Mauritius put on sale 1 billion Mauritius rupees ($31.92 million) worth of debt instruments but accepted bids for 1.050 billion rupees.

Bids totalled 1.970 billion rupees, at rates ranging from 3.70 percent to 2.0 percent. (1 US dollar = 31.3300 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan)