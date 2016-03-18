Mauritius 91-day Treasury bill yield rises to 2.68 pct

PORT LOUIS, March 18 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Mauritius’s 91-day Treasury bill rose to 2.68 percent at auction on Friday from 2.61 percent at the last sale on March 11, the central bank said.

The Bank of Mauritius sold all the 1.4 billion rupees ($39.75 million) worth of the debt it had offered.

Complete auction results were as follows: MATURITY 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE THIS AUCTION 99.336 98.623 97.189 LAST AUCTION 99.353 98.696 97.199 WEIGHTED AVERAGE YIELD(PCT) THIS AUCTION 2.68 2.80 2.90 LAST AUCTION 2.61 2.65 2.89 BIDS ACCEPTED (MLN RUPEES)

600 309 491 ($1 = 35.2200 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)