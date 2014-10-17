FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mauritius 364-day Treasury bills' yield falls to 1.96 pct
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014

Mauritius 364-day Treasury bills' yield falls to 1.96 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Mauritius’ 364-day Treasury bills fell to 1.96 percent at auction from 2.14 percent at the previous sale on Sept. 12, the central bank said on Friday.

The Bank of Mauritius put on sale 1.2 billion rupees (38.46 million US dollar) worth of debt instruments but accepted bids for 1.265 billion rupees.

Bids totalled 3.001 billion rupees, at rates ranging from 3.50 percent to 1.82 percent. (1 US dollar = 31.2000 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

