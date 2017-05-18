FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Mauritius unemployment rate down to 7.3 pct in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 3 months ago

Mauritius unemployment rate down to 7.3 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Mauritius' unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent in 2016 from 7.9 percent in the previous year, the country's statistics office said on Thursday.

Statistics Mauritius said in a statement this was the lowest level since 2008 when unemployment rate was at 7.2 percent.

“The population of working age ... numbered 975,500, of whom 581,000 consisted of the labour force (or were economically active) resulting in an activity rate of 59.6 percent. The number employed totalled 538,600 whilst the number unemployed stood at 42,400,” the agency said in a statement.

Mauritius counts people 16 years and older as part of its workforce.

Mauritius' economy is likely to grow by 3.8 percent this year after growing 3.5 percent in 2016, Statistics Mauritius said in March. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.