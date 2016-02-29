FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chocolate bar chain Max Brenner up for sale -sources
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Chocolate bar chain Max Brenner up for sale -sources

Lauren Hirsch

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Max Brenner International, the chocolate cafe chain that started in Israel 20 years ago and expanded to more than 50 locations worldwide, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Israeli food and beverage company Strauss Group, the owner of New York-based Max Brenner, has hired investment bank Piper Jaffray Companies to run a sale process that could value the chain at at least $30 million, the people said on Monday.

Max Brenner is outside of Strauss’ core investment realm, which includes food and beverage products such as Elite candies and Sabra hummus.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Max Brenner and Strauss Group did not respond to requests for comment. Piper Jaffray also declined to comment.

Max Brenner has been transformed from a handmade chocolate shop run by the founders behind its composite name, Max Fitchman and Oded Brenner, into a global brand popular with diet-shirking patrons.

Fitchman and Brenner founded Max Brenner in 1996. It was purchased by Strauss Group in 2001.

Max Brenner’s table-side delicacies include chocolate pizza, sugar waffles and a chocolate fondue tower. Its chocolate shops also sell indulgences such as chocolate bricks and colorful bonbons. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.