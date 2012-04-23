FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Max India in talks to sell polypropylene business-report
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 23, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

Max India in talks to sell polypropylene business-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Insurance and hospitals group Max India is looking to divest its polypropylene business for an enterprise value of about 8 billion rupees ($153.6 million) as part of plans to exit its non-core business, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

The Delhi-based company is in advanced negotiations with at least two overseas firms in Europe and the United States to sell its polypropylene films business, the newspaper said, citing two unnamed company officials.

“The transaction is expected to close sometime this quarter,” it said, citing one official.

The polypropylene business is expected to have contributed about 7 billion rupees in revenue in the year ended March 31, the report said.

Max India’s spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper, while Reuters could not immediately reach company officials. ($1 = 52.09 rupees) (Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.