FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Max India to be split into three separate companies
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Max India to be split into three separate companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Max India Ltd, which has interests in areas including insurance and healthcare, said its board had approved splitting the company into three different entities to streamline the business structure and sharpen focus.

Under the restructuring, Max India will be renamed Max Financial Services Ltd, and will focus on the group’s flagship life insurance business, a joint venture between Max India and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.

The second company will manage investments in the health and related businesses, including Max Bupa Health Insurance, of which 74-percent is owned by Max India Ltd and the rest by British health insurance provider Bupa.

The group will also hive off its speciality packaging films business into a separate company, Max India said in a statement to stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Separately, Max India said the group will sell its clinical research arm to a Canadian contract research firm for $1.5 million, as it was not able to scale up the business due to regulatory challenges.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.