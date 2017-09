Feb 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Max Petroleum Plc said the slump in crude oil prices would render its business insolvent unless it restructured its debt and secured a significant investment.

The company, which has most of its assets in Kazakhstan, said it was continuing talks with Sberbank to restructure its debt. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)