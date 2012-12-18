FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maxfield & Oberton to stop production of magnetic toy Buckyballs
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Maxfield & Oberton to stop production of magnetic toy Buckyballs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Maxfield & Oberton Holdings LLC said it will stop production of the popular magnetic toys Buckyballs this week, months after U.S. regulators had labeled them a safety hazard and issued a stop-sale order.

“100 hours from now, sales of our products will stop and be gone for good... Buckyballs will go the way of Crystal Pepsi and the DeLorean,” CEO and founder Craig Zucker said in a statement.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) approved a complaint to stop the New York-based company from selling the items in July because injuries to children who had swallowed them had continued to rise.

Buckyballs are small, powerful round rare earth magnets that are sold as toys and desktop accessories. When children swallow them they can pinch or trap intestines and require surgery to remove, the CPSC said. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.