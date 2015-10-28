FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments in talks to buy Maxim Integrated - Bloomberg
October 28, 2015

Texas Instruments in talks to buy Maxim Integrated - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc is in talks to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Bloomberg reported.

Maxim, which also received interest from Analog Devices Inc , may not be willing to sell unless it gets a very high premium, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1iitkP8)

Shares of Maxim, which had a market value of $10.9 billion as of Tuesday, were up 5.3 percent at $40.50 in afternoon trading.

Texas Instruments and Maxim could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

