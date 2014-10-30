FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain awards welfare tests contract to U.S. firm Maximus
October 30, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Britain awards welfare tests contract to U.S. firm Maximus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The British government has awarded a contract to assess whether welfare claimants are fit to work to U.S. company Maximus Inc, taking over from under-fire French firm Atos.

Maximus beat British outsourcer Interserve to land the three-year contract, worth around 500 million pounds ($800 million), as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Work and Pensions Minster Iain Duncan Smith said Maximus would bring both clinical expertise and a fresh approach that, over time, would significantly reduce waiting times and provide a better experience for claimants.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment

