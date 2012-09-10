UPDATE 1-Max India sells unit to Germany's Treofan for $97mln

(Adds details)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Max India Ltd, a diversified group with interests in hospitals and life insurance businesses, said on Monday it had sold its unit that makes polypropylene film to Germany’s Treofan for 5.4 billion rupees ($97 million).

Max Speciality Films has an output capacity of about 50,000 tons per annum of film which is used by food packaging, consumer products and textile companies, the company said.

Max India, which has a market value of over $836 million, said it would focus on its main businesses of healthcare services, clinical research and life and health insurance.

Shares in Max India ended up 3.7 percent at 190.30 rupees ahead of the announcement.