FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Max India sells unit to Germany's Treofan for $97mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 10, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Max India sells unit to Germany's Treofan for $97mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Max India Ltd, a diversified group with interests in hospitals and life insurance businesses, said on Monday it had sold its unit that makes polypropylene film to Germany’s Treofan for 5.4 billion rupees ($97 million).

Max Speciality Films has an output capacity of about 50,000 tons per annum of film which is used by food packaging, consumer products and textile companies, the company said.

Max India, which has a market value of over $836 million, said it would focus on its main businesses of healthcare services, clinical research and life and health insurance.

Shares in Max India ended up 3.7 percent at 190.30 rupees ahead of the announcement.

$1=55.4 rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.