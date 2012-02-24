FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Malaysia's Maxis Q4 net profit up 47.5 pct to $298 mln
#Corrections News
February 24, 2012 / 9:28 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Malaysia's Maxis Q4 net profit up 47.5 pct to $298 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add new announcement on dividends)

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s No.1 mobile phone operator by market capitalisation Maxis Bhd said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Friday:

*Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 47.5 percent to 900 million Malaysian ringgit ($298.51 million) from 610 million ringgit a year earlier largely due to the recognition of last mile broadband tax incentive for the previous years and current year

*It added the lower net finance costs arising from reversal of provision for site rectification and decommissioning works also helped life profitability

*Revenue dropped 0.02 percent to 2.26 billion Malaysian ringgit

*The company announced an interim single-tier tax exempt dividend of eight sen a share, and also proposed a final single-tier tax exempt dividend of eight sen a share

* Going forward, Maxis said it will continue its focus on innovative product offerings and continue to focus on operational efficiency, drive cost management initiatives and optimise network utilisation

*Shares unchanged at 5.99 ringgit a share on Friday prior to the earnings announcement ($1 = 3.0150 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)

